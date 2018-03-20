Is realtor.com in it to win it?

On March 7, this report on realtor.com owner News Corp piqued my interest. Chief Executive Robert Thomson, referring to realtor.com, said, "Obviously we’re in a competition, long term, to be no. 1 ..." He went on to say, “... I think it’s fair to say that we turned what was the no. 3 company into a very strong no. 2 and, depending on the quarter, depending on the metric, in some quarters the fastest growing." Here's the thing: I don't think realtor.com is really competing to be no 1. Growth metrics If we look at the most important metrics, I don't see evidence that reator.com is the "fastest growing" in any category. These self-reported traffic metrics are essentially static: Zillow has around three-times the traffic of realtor.com. Zillow is growing its revenue (from a larger base) considerably faster than realtor.com. On a quarterly basis, Zillow blows away realtor.com in terms of year-on-year revenue growth (again, from a much higher base). ...