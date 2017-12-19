Is Facebook coming for Zillow?

Facebook has always played a supporting role in the marketing portfolio of real estate professionals: historically, real estate agents have been twice as likely to admit advertising on a listing portal than on social media. For its part, Facebook has never built features that cater directly to real estate consumers and professionals. Earlier this year, that changed -- signaling a shift in strategy with major implications for real estate portals. A month ago, Facebook announced a major update to the “Property Rentals” section on Facebook Marketplace and launched a new front-end that allows mobile users to search for rentals using a variety of new filters: rental type, location, number of bedrooms, pet friendliness and more. Facebook Marketplace’s Property Rentals Paired with this product update are new partnerships with Zumper and Apartment List -- two of the most prominent online rental platforms, each receiving millions of unique visitors a month -- which will directly...