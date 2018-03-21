"... if MLSs work together to coincide everything with data delivery, then it's just going to be easier for all of us because we can market the same," said Rebecca Jensen, president and CEO at Midwest Real Estate Data, onstage at Inman Connect New York. "Maybe one MLS is quick to the draw in technology but the other one's better at communicating with their members," she continued. "That's why, if you work together on it, then you're actually joining forces to deliver exactly what the broker wants when they want it as opposed to trying to do everything by yourself." Listen in as Jensen and CoreLogic's Amy Gorce dive further into MLS issues at ICNY 18. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Email Inman Save My Seat for ICSF Now...