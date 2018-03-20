Listen in as Sam Scott, Houston Association of Realtors' Director of Information and Commercial Services, and Remine co-founder and CFO Mark Schacknies take the Inman Connect stage to dive into big data and artificial intelligence issues as they pertain to the multiple listing service (MLS). Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Email Inman Save My Seat for ICSF Now...
ICNY 18 Data: Integrating big data and AI into the MLS
Houston Association of Realtors' Sam Scott and Remine's Mark Schacknies share what you need to know
Comments