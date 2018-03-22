A suspicious serial caller who has targeted female agents at real estate brokerages nationwide over the past six months resurfaced earlier this week in Arizona, raising renewed fears among safety advocates and real estate professionals over the man's intentions. The caller, who has introduced himself as “Dwayne Bergeman” in unsettling phone calls to brokerages in Massachusetts, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Hawaii and elsewhere, has prompted several state Realtor associations to issue safety alerts to their members (including the in the Northeast, Boston, Metropolitan Pittsburgh and Little Rock.) The same caller appears to have struck again on Wednesday in Tempe, Arizona, directly calling Realtor Nicole Courtney in his so-called search for a single-family home. “A man with an extremely deep voice by the name of DWAYNE BERGEMAN called me today claiming to be a buyer and I could tell by how vague he was as well as how delayed his responses were that something was off,” wrote Cour...