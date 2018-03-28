Everything But The House (EBTH), an online company that arranges estate auctions, has just appointed a new CEO. This week, EBTH current CEO Andy Nielsen sent an internal email announcing that former Zipcar CEO Scott Griffith will be taking over as the company's top leader. Griffith, who served as CEO of the car sharing service between 2003 and 2013 and led the company as it went from private to public, has been working with Nielsen and EBTH Chief Business Officer Jon Nielsen since 2016 to prepare to take over as the two move into roles more focused on media and content. Griffith resigned from Zipcar in 2013, after it was acquired by Avis, and since been in leadership roles with several other firms. "Scott is currently spending his time getting up to speed with the team, and evaluating the company's organization and structure," Nielsen wrote in an internal email obtained by Inman. An EBTH spokesperson confirmed the change in leadership and gave Inman the following statem...