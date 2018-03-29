The real estate hunting platform Open Listings has unveiled a new iPhone app. The company, which launched in 2015, functions as an online directory of residential properties in which users can make offers directly online without an agent (although it will connect customers with an agent if they want). Acting as a buyer's agent, Open Listings refunds buyers 50 percent of the commission at close. The site presently boasts 100,515 listings but only in the states of California, Texas, and Washington. It also lets prospective buyers sign up to receive email alerts for new listings and gives them a customized feed of new listings that match their criteria when they look at the website or app. Last year, Open Listings raised $6.5 million in Series A funding led by Matrix Partners. The new app for Apple's iOS devices (iPhone and iPad) features homes that are listed on the startup's site, as well as information such as property reports and neighborhood data. While Open Listings ...