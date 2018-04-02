The best way to build trust with your clients

Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and when you’re in a relationship-based business like real estate, building trust is essential to your success. When your clients trust you, they’ll refer you to their family and friends. While there are many ways to build trust with a client, one of the best ways is to practice “active listening.” Here’s why:

1. You’ll show your clients you respect them. When we have conversations with people, we may become so consumed by what we’re going to say next that we don’t fully listen to what the other person is saying. When doing this, we’re also much more likely to interrupt.

When you listen closely, you’re in the present. You’re also engaged with what the other person is saying, which shows respect. You’re not only hearing what they’re saying, you’re also taking in nonverbal cues—body language, tone of voice—that are often even more important than what’s being said.

2. You’ll make your clients feel important. Focus on the other person and resist the urge to become distracted by your phone, or anything else that is going on around you. Being present makes the other person feel important, and in a time when we have increasingly shorter attention spans, it’ll set you apart from the competition.

3. You’ll learn how to serve your clients better. When you connect with your clients, listen for the little things they might mention, such as a leaky roof or overgrown shrubs. Later, you’ll be able to show them you paid attention by connecting them with someone from your network who can help.

4. You’ll allow your clients to express themselves. Inarguably, real estate transactions come with highs and lows, and heightened emotions. Sometimes, people need to vent their frustrations, but tense situations can make both parties involved feel defensive. If you listen, though—without interjecting—it allows the other person to let go of their anger. They’ll feel as if they’re being heard. Reassure them, and write down their points so you can find solutions afterward.

5. You’ll show yourself to be a consummate professional. Amateurs always seem like they’re saying, “Look at me!,” but professionals don’t seek attention. They place their attention elsewhere, listening to what others have to say and finding ways to fill their needs.

If the relationships in your database are important to you, consider using a Customer Relationship Management tool, or CRM. Read about Buffini & Company’s CRM here. A CRM could help you build rapport and trust with your clients.

After you converse with your clients, you can update their information in your CRM. If they’re a new client, you can add them to your database and begin sending them valuable information each month. Staying in regular contact will help you solidify and build long-term referring relationships.

Leverage a smart CRM to help you focus your activities and out-serve your competition. Buffini & Company’s Referral Maker CRM tells you who to contact and when so you build customer loyalty, trust, and a pipeline full of walking, talking billboards for your business. For two decades, Buffini & Company has helped entrepreneurs around the world improve their business, increase net profit, and enhance their quality of life.