Re/Max Leading Edge in Boston launches insurance agency

Massachusetts Re/Max franchise Re/Max Leading Edge on Monday announced the launch of its new insurance agency Leading Edge Insurance, according to a statement released on Monday.

The full-service insurance agency, to be offered to local families in the Greater Boston metropolitan area, puts the real estate brokerage one step closer to a one-stop shopping experience.

“Consumers today are looking for one-stop shopping experience,” said Paul Mydelski, the founder of Re/Max Leading Edge, in a prepared statement. “The real estate transaction requires the advice and services of not only the real estate professional but a mortgage lender, attorney and insurance agent as well. Often times the insurance requirement is an afterthought and becomes a last-minute purchase. This partnership provides an opportunity for us to provide that one-stop solution.”

The new venture will be co-owned and operated by Mydelski alongside Re/Max Leading Edge Chief Executive Linda O’Koniewski, broker-owner Steve Chuha and Eileen Hamblin. Mike Scott, the owner of Scotti Insurance Agency, an insurance company founded in Massachusetts 71 years ago, will also serve as a co-owner of the new entity, according to a press release.

Founded in 2001, RE/MAX Leading Edge boasts more than 200 real estate agents in Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Cambridge, Lexington, Melrose, Reading, Wakefield and Winchester.

Email Jotham Sederstrom