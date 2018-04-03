ICNY 18 WomanUp!: Live problem solving

Are female CEOs and leaders treated differently than their male counterparts? Undeniably so, Vanessa Bergmark said onstage at Inman Connect's C.A.R. WomanUp! event. Listen in as Bergmark (of Red Oak Realty) and Alyssa Hellman (of Compass South Consulting) discuss this, answer audience questions and offer sound advice that empowers the female real estate leader. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Email Inman Save My Seat for ICSF Now...