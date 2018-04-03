We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Tuesday, April 3

CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast, February 2018

In February, home prices in all 50 states increased in value year-over-year

Washington state experienced the strongest gains at 12.5 percent

Home prices projected to increase by 4.7 percent by February 2019

“Family income is rising more slowly than home prices and mortgage rates, meaning that the mortgage payment takes a bigger bite out of income for new homebuyers,” CoreLogic President and Chief Executive Frank Martell said in a release.

“CoreLogic’s Market Conditions Indicator has identified nearly one-half of the 50 largest metropolitan areas as overvalued. Often buyers are lulled into thinking these high-priced markets will continue, but we find that overvalued markets will tend to have a slowdown in price growth.”

Monday, April 2

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.27 percent, down 6 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 4.30 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.69 percent, down 6 basis points over the last week.

