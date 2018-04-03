We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Tuesday, April 3
CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast, February 2018
- In February, home prices in all 50 states increased in value year-over-year
- Washington state experienced the strongest gains at 12.5 percent
- Home prices projected to increase by 4.7 percent by February 2019
“Family income is rising more slowly than home prices and mortgage rates, meaning that the mortgage payment takes a bigger bite out of income for new homebuyers,” CoreLogic President and Chief Executive Frank Martell said in a release.
“CoreLogic’s Market Conditions Indicator has identified nearly one-half of the 50 largest metropolitan areas as overvalued. Often buyers are lulled into thinking these high-priced markets will continue, but we find that overvalued markets will tend to have a slowdown in price growth.”
Read more here.
Monday, April 2
- The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.27 percent, down 6 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 4.30 percent.
- The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.69 percent, down 6 basis points over the last week.
