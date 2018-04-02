We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Most recent market news

Monday, April 2

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.27 percent, down 6 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 4.30 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.69 percent, down 6 basis points over the last week.

Email Inman