Real estate daily market update: April 2, 2018

by Staff Writer
Today 11:00 A.M.

Monday, April 2

Bankrate mortgage rates

  • The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.27 percent, down 6 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 4.30 percent.
  • The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.69 percent, down 6 basis points over the last week.

Source: Bankrate

