What rising interest rates mean for real estate investors

It’s no secret that the most valuable real estate agents are those who have the skills and expertise to act as a one-stop shop for client needs. As the market has become increasingly competitive, so too has the real estate industry, and differentiating your value proposition means leveraging marketing, social media strategy, SEO and market insight all in addition to basic real estate know-how. Keeping up with market trends — and being able to explain those trends in a way that your client understands — is critical to building your business and gaining new clients. In recent months, mortgage applications have significantly dropped while interest rates have grown increasingly higher, which may have your clients wondering: How will my property value be impacted? Is now the time to buy or sell? How do I get the biggest ROI in this market? If you're not sure how to break it down for your clients, read on for a simplified look at what rising interest rates mean...