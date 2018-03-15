How to make working with investors profitable

If you are a real estate agent you should consider working with investors or better yet, being an investor yourself. We’re taking you through exactly how to work with investors, the right way. First of all, you need to know why working with investors is important. Here are the two main reasons: Listing properties for builders and big rehabbers can be a great niche. Finding the right deals for the right people can be an awesome revenue stream. You want to own property yourself. Whether it’s buy-and-sell or buy-and-hold, you definitely want to take advantage of the position you’re in as a real estate agent and acquire some real estate. Watch our video to learn about who the right investors are and how to work with them! Chris Haddon is an entrepreneur based in Washington, D.C., a partner at Hard Money Bankers and a co-founder of REI360.net....