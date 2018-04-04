ArriveHome, an agent-matching app that connects homebuyers with nearby agents on demand, in an Uber-like style, is expanding its features and geographical reach. Launched last year in Colorado in partnership with REColorado, the state's largest MLS, ArriveHome recently branched out to California and Arizona. The startup has also added several new features to its app for Apple iOS devices (iPhone and iPad) and Google Android devices (such as Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets), including increased safety measures and the ability to house hunt with an exclusive agent throughout the search. ArriveHome works by presenting a live map of nearby agents or properties to the user. Those looking for a home can then reach out to individual agents to get answers to questions about a property or arrange a showing. Todd Narlinger, the co-founder of ArriveHome, told Inman that the company is excited to bring the map to new locations. Specifically, the app is now working with ListHub for t...
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Dive into the latest Technology affecting RE, July 17, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
Hail an agent like an Uber: MLS debuts on-demand showings app
Ex-Uber CEO will invest in real estate startups
Tech disruption is real estate's biggest threat: survey
The plan for Opendoor? Vertical integration and more