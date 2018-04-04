ArriveHome, an agent-matching app that connects homebuyers with nearby agents on demand, in an Uber-like style, is expanding its features and geographical reach. Launched last year in Colorado in partnership with REColorado, the state's largest MLS, ArriveHome recently branched out to California and Arizona. The startup has also added several new features to its app for Apple iOS devices (iPhone and iPad) and Google Android devices (such as Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets), including increased safety measures and the ability to house hunt with an exclusive agent throughout the search. ArriveHome works by presenting a live map of nearby agents or properties to the user. Those looking for a home can then reach out to individual agents to get answers to questions about a property or arrange a showing. Todd Narlinger, the co-founder of ArriveHome, told Inman that the company is excited to bring the map to new locations. Specifically, the app is now working with ListHub for t...