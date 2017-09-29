Colorado's largest MLS is getting in on the on-demand showings game. Although hailing an agent like an Uber ride has been possible for awhile through various apps -- and tech-focused brokerages such as Redfin and OfferPad also offer similar features -- agent on-demand app companies have typically partnered with brokerages, not MLSs. But in a move that could allow for quick industry adoption, brand new home search and agent matching app ArriveHome has partnered with Denver area-based REcolorado. ArriveHome app screen shot The deal gives the MLS's 22,000 agent and broker subscribers exclusive access to the app, meaning they are the only MLS members in the state that can use the app "for the next several years," according to REColorado spokesperson Deborah Shipley. The app, which is free for consumers and available on iPhone and Android devices, officially launched Sept. 20. Shipley declined to disclose how much REcolorado paid to give its subscribers access to the app, ...