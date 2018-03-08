Ousted Uber founder Travis Kalanick has found his next venture — and part of it is in real estate.

The former ride-hailing company CEO will invest in tech startups in real estate, e-commerce and emerging innovation in China and India through a new fund called 10100 or “ten one-hundred.”

“Over the past few months I’ve started thinking about what’s next. I’ve begun making investments, joining boards, working with companies, working with entrepreneurs and nonprofits. Today I’m announcing the creation of a fund called 10100 home to my passions, investments, ideas and big bets,” Kalanick wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

The fund will encompass work involving non-profits focused on education and “the future of cities” as well as for-profit investments. The theme connecting investments in China and India, in real estate tech and in e-commerce is “large-scale job creation.”

Kalanick founded Uber almost a decade ago and aggressively grew the startup to become the global giant of ride-hailing. He was ousted as CEO in June after months of crisis at Uber over sexual harassment and sexism at the company as well as a lawsuit against Uber from Google’s Waymo over stealing self-driving car trade secrets, settled last month for $245 million.

This fund represents Kalanick’s comeback after Uber’s messy politics continued even after his departure as CEO. In recent months, Kalanick has invested in the software platform Pantheon and joined the board of the medical tech startup Kareo.

With 10100, Kalanick will join the ranks of real estate tech investors like Fifth Wall Ventures and Moderne Ventures.

