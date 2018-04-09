According to Digital Third Coast’s latest design trends study, which is based on Google search data from 2004 to 2017, earthy items such as terrariums, succulents and mason jars are all the rage in home decor right now, and retro items, such as vintage avocado-colored fridges, are slowly making a comeback.

Terrariums, which are sealable glass containers for plants, quickly grew in popularity during 2017 with an average of 450,000 searches per month. Similarly, succulents started their upward climb in 2015 and now garner 368,000 searches per month. Mason jars are the third most trendy item with 201,000 searches each month.

Throw pillows (90,500), Edison bulbs — an antique kind of light bulb — (40,500), mid-century modern furniture (33,100), cowhide rugs (33,100) and chalkboard walls (8,100) have also sharply grown in popularity over the past two years.

On the other hand, bead curtains, fake fruit, futons, inspirational plaques, lava lamps, La-Z-Boys and Tiffany lamps are out, with their last peaks being in the early 2000s.

For sellers not ready to sell immediately, keep an eye on emerging trends such as avocado-colored fridges, dream catchers, floating shelves, geodes and inflatable couches.

Digital Third Coast content strategist and researcher Roxy Fata says real estate agents don’t have to be data wizards to find out what’s popular — curiosity and an observant eye will do.

“Relevant home decorating trends are easy to stay on top of,” Fata said in an emailed statement to Inman. “With a simple Google search for keywords like ‘hot home décor’ and ‘popular design trends of 2018,’ real estate agents can look at major design publications to see what’s on designers’ radar for the year.”

“Scanning popular furniture and decorating brands can be another easy way for real estate agents to get a sense of what aesthetics have broad appeal in the moment,” she added.

Email Marian McPherson