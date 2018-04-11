6 tips for keeping your clients safe from phishing scams

Don't let your homebuyers lose their down payment
Your client saved up tens of thousands of dollars to buy a home. They found the right one after weeks of hunting. Their offer was accepted. They made it through the inspection process. Now, it’s finally time to close.

Article image credited to Photo by Aziz Acharki on Unsplash