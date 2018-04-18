Real estate daily market update: April 18, 2018

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Most recent market news
Wednesday, April 18
- The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.36.
- The 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 3.75
Monday, April 16
- The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.35 percent, an increase of 6 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.30 percent.
- The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.75 percent, up 7 basis points over the last week.
All the latest real estate market news.
