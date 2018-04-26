Meet the real estate agent who's empowering women to invest wisely

Tennessee-based real estate investor Whitney Nicely is building wealth and breaking barriers ... and she's encouraging other women to do the same
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.

Search for Whitney Nicely on YouTube, and the first image you’ll come across is her bright, smiling face surrounded by a fluff of brown curls. For Nicely, and many other women in real estate investment, that sweet facade often stops them from being taken seriously in what she calls “an old boys club.”

Article image credited to Filip Mroz on Unsplash