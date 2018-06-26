How to keep buyers’ kids occupied during an open house

Keep the little ones happy so that their parents can focus and make good decisions
In gearing up for an open house, you’ve thought of everything: the perfect clutter-free decor, great hors d’oeuvres and flattering lighting. But in all of the preparation for potential buyers, you didn’t think about another set of all-important guests: their kids.

Article image credited to asife / Shutterstock.com