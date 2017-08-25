It’s tempting, with all the technology layers between you and your prospects, to forget that behind every email, text message or Facebook post, is a human being -- buyer or seller -- with fears, desires, hopes and ambitions. Your CRM (customer relationship management) may be filled with hundreds of contacts, many of whom will not need to buy or sell a home immediately. You can bet, however, that someone in your CRM knows someone in their network who is ready to find their dream home, relocate, downsize or expand their living space. Uncovering these hidden opportunities in your network will only happen if you are successfully generating referrals. To generate referrals from buyers and sellers, you need to build a rapport with your network. How do buyers and sellers find real estate agents? According to NAR’s 2016 report on homebuyer and seller profiles, 88 percent of respondents purchased or sold a home through a real estate agent. That’s really encouraging news, when...