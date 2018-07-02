Alexa can now provide buyers with listing info immediately

The latest update from AgentNEO lets listing agents leave an Echo in a home to help buyer's agents
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.
  • Echo app helps "give a voice" to listings by allowing buyers and agents to ask Alexa-specific questions about a property.
  • Buyer's agents can have Alexa send documentation on the home immediately via email or text.

Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17

Register Now

AgentNEO, a voice-activated internet software product for real estate agents, has released an update that will allow Amazon’s Echo device to share listing information with buyer’s agents and their clients.