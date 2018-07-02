AgentNEO, a voice-activated internet software product for real estate agents, has released an update that will allow Amazon’s Echo device to share listing information with buyer’s agents and their clients.
- Echo app helps "give a voice" to listings by allowing buyers and agents to ask Alexa-specific questions about a property.
- Buyer's agents can have Alexa send documentation on the home immediately via email or text.
