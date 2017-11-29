Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Agent Neo is a voice-activated real estate information app for Amazon Echo. Platforms: Amazon Echo; mobile-optimized notifications Ideal for: Early adopters; agents looking to diversify marketing outreach Top selling points Agent-matching skill Home valuation capability Books showings Companion mobile app Top concerns As with all voice-activated apps for smart home devices, the technology is very immature and remains somewhat slow. However, competition will only help. What you should know Agent Neo, currently available only for the Echo, is seeking beta testers, and will not charge agents to be connected to a market. It is the latest real estate services app for Amazon Echo, the Alexa-voiced internet appliance. Consumers with an Amazon Echo, Dot or Show can use Agent Neo to find a property, book a showing or receive home valuations. After a...