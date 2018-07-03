On July 20th at the Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, join hundreds of real estate investors, brokers and developers when Inman dedicates an entire morning to exploring real estate capital at a bird’s-eye level. Hear from Silicon Valley investors, up-and-coming tech companies, and established brands that are vying for customers and funding. Follow the money at Capital Connect.

She breaks technology stories, she pushes on companies who cross the line, she probes who is doing what to whom, she investigates their shenanigans and she keeps the Silicon Valley titans on edge, including Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

That would be Kara Swisher, a veteran journalist who does her job well. She is fearlessness personified.

I feel so lucky each time I get to interview her on the Inman stage.

Swisher, executive editor of Recode, host of the Recode Decode podcast and co-executive producer of the Code Conference, will be a featured speaker at Inman Connect in San Francisco (ICSF), which takes place July 17 through 20, 2018.

She will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 20. Let the fireworks begin. The title of her session is What is Right and Wrong with Silicon Valley?

And this could not be more important as venture capitalists double down on their investments in real estate.

As a major Silicon Valley insider and a highly respected journalist, Swisher has a front row seat to what’s next in tech, and we’re excited that she’ll be sharing her insights with us this July.

Swisher worked in The Wall Street Journal’s San Francisco bureau, where she wrote the column, “BoomTown.” Previously, she covered breaking news about the web’s major players, internet policy issues and wrote feature articles on technology for the paper. She has also written a weekly column for the Personal Journal on home issues called “Home Economics.”

Swisher is also the author of aol.com: How Steve Case Beat Bill Gates, Nailed the Netheads and Made Millions in the War for the Web, published by Times Business Books in July 1998. The sequel, There Must Be a Pony in Here Somewhere: The AOL Time Warner Debacle and the Quest for a Digital Future, was published in the fall of 2003 by Crown Business Books.

Come to Swisher’s session at ICSF for the most well-informed, incisive and sharp-witted look at how tech is changing real estate. Prepare to be enlightened and entertained in equal measure.

Email Inman