Fighting back: The no. 1 asset of any brokerage is its people

CEO of Century 21 Advantage Gold, Bill Lublin, says ‘service businesses prosper when the team delivering the service is committed to the mutual goals and culture of the company’
by Staff Writer
Today 1:40 P.M.

Need to build a stronger brand?
Just a few seats left for ICSF Indie Broker Summit, July 17

Register Now

How are real estate broker-owners responding, adapting or changing? Here’s what Bill Lublin, CEO of Century 21 Advantage Gold, is doing.

Article image credited to Photo credit: Getty / Inman