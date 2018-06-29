How are real estate broker-owners responding, adapting or changing? Here’s what Eddie Berenbaum, co-founder and president of Century 21 Redwood Realty, is doing.
Get smarter. Grow your referral network at Inman Connect San Francisco
Limited seating still available, July 17-20
Comments
Related Articles
How are real estate broker-owners responding, adapting or changing? Here’s what Vanessa Bergmark, owner of Red Oak Realty, is doing.
Disruptors are invading the real estate industry, but traditional brokerages can fight back.
Compass has added another brokerage to its ever-expanding portfolio, bringing its total agent count in Chicago to over 350.
Zillow could use the money generated to fund future acquisitions and growth, it hinted in an investor press release posted Wednesday.