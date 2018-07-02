Fighting back: Investing in technology and efficiency

Mark A. McLaughlin has been on a merger terror. He has led mergers with urban residential sales and marketing firm The Mark Company and four top-tier real estate brokerages in Northern and Southern California.
People today are in constant search of instant gratification, mainly focusing on anything that is easy to achieve or obtain. But selling a house has never been instant or easy, and in all honesty, most people don’t like selling or buying houses. Because of this, someone came up with a solution that makes the homebuying and selling processes easier — it’s known as an iBuyer.