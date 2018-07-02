Fighting back: Investing in technology and efficiency

Mark A. McLaughlin, CEO of Pacific Union International, Inc., believes in embracing change and making his agents more productive with technology
by Staff Writer
Today 9:31 A.M.

Need to build a stronger brand?
Just a few seats left for ICSF Indie Broker Summit, July 17

Register Now

Mark A. McLaughlin has been on a merger terror. He has led mergers with urban residential sales and marketing firm The Mark Company and four top-tier real estate brokerages in Northern and Southern California. 

Article image credited to Photo credit: Getty / Inman