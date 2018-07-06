How can agents, tech companies and brokerages all move Faster, Better, Together? Learn how this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Buy your ticket here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Loren Brill founded her cookie dough company, Sweet Loren’s, after being diagnosed with a serious illness and having to pay close attention to her health and, specifically, the food she was eating. “I think there’s nothing as satisfying as a warm cookie,” Brill explained. And after taking some classes and learning how to cook healthy meals for herself, she realized that there was one big thing lacking from her new, healthy diet: healthy baked goods.

“Wherever you bake cookies, it really feels like home,” Brill noted. “It’s a nurturing smell, when hotels serve warm cookies, or when you have an open house and bake cookies in the kitchen. It’s nurturing and it brings you back to your childhood.”

She had to create a brand and packaged that demonstrated why Sweet Loren’s is so special. It’s sustainably sourced, vegan certified, gluten-free certified, non-GMO — and it’s made in a nut-free factory so can be enjoyed by people with nut allergies, too. “You need to have the best product on the market, but that’s table stakes,” Brill argued. “Really using being small to your advantage, using that personal connection and care, being thoughtful, and turning hardships and challenges into strengths and learning from them — it helps you figure out your priorities, and I think to us, that’s been a winning recipe.”

Today, Brill runs the fastest-growing cookie dough brand in the country, distributed in more than 7,000 supermarkets nationwide (including Whole Foods). “The product itself is excellent,” Brill said, “but I think people also want a personal relationship. That’s why my face is on the package, my signature is on it — these are my recipes, and building that personal relationship has been a huge winning piece for us. It’s what humans want.”

