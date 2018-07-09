How a California minimum wage court decision could impact real estate

The Dynamex minimum wage decision worries me now more than ever
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

On April 30, 2018, my article on the California Supreme Court Dynamex minimum wage decision and its potential impact on real estate set off a firestorm of responses. Here’s what I’ve learned.

Article image credited to Andrew Dupont | Supreme Court of California | flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0) | https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/