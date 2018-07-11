Meet New Hampshire’s new teen real estate agent

18-year-old Delaney Philbrick finished high school 5 months early so she could study for the licensure exam and begin a career she's been plotting for 2 years
by Staff Writer
Jul 11

Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco

Register Now

Delaney Philbrick grew up surrounded by real estate — her mother is a real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, and her dad owns Philbrick’s by the Sea, a vacation-home rental company. So, it’s no surprise that Delaney, at the tender age of 18, has decided to embark on her own real estate journey.