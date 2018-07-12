Fin is an iPhone app that uses voice, text and email to route personal needs and business tasks to a team of human assistants.
- App charges users by the time it takes assistants to complete requests.
Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17
Comments
Related Articles
There are already a few startups that promise to be the Uber of real estate. Now there’s another one: Nexme, an iOS app that connects buyers and sellers to agents on demand. But Nexme is taking its own approach.
Record-breaking Texas agent Ben Caballero with HomesUSA.com is the top agent in the country once again according to Real Trends.
Re/Max Integra’s Launchpad is a single sign-on solution that connects agents to all of the tools used in business.
A celebrity chef with an apparently phony penchant for environmentalism was arrested for allegedly trying to poison a neighbor’s silver maple tree because, ironically, it was blocking his solar panels.