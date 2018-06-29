Record-breaking Texas agent Ben Caballero with HomesUSA.com is the top agent in the country once again according to Real Trends.
Ben Caballero, who’s been selling homes for more than 50 years, has surpassed his 2016 Guinness World Record of 3,556 annual home sales transactions. In 2017, the 71-year-old sold a whopping 4,700 homes.