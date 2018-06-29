HomesUSA.com's Ben Caballero lands top spot on Real Trends 'Thousand' — again

Keller Williams was the best represented franchisor in Real Trends' 13th annual real estate team rankings
by Staff Writer
Today 7:26 A.M.

Need to build a stronger brand?
Just a few seats left for ICSF Indie Broker Summit, July 17

Register Now

Record-breaking Texas agent Ben Caballero with HomesUSA.com is the top agent in the country once again according to Real Trends.

Article image credited to Inman. Pictured, top agent Ben Caballero in conversation at Inman Connect.