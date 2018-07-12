NRT LLC, the Realogy subsidiary that operates the real estate giant’s company-owned brokerages, has named Charles El-Moussa as Coldwell Banker Texas’ first-ever president.
Need to build a stronger brand?
Just a few seats left for ICSF Indie Broker Summit, July 17
Comments
Related Articles
Realogy announced Friday that it has chosen Katrina L. Helmkamp to take the helm at Cartus, the corporation’s relocation services subsidiary. “Katrina Helmkamp is an experienced CEO who has built her career leading companies through transformations,” said Realogy president and CEO Ryan Schneider in a press release.
Realogy is hiring for high-level positions across its portfolio of real estate brands as the franchisor continues to follow new leadership into a new era.
Texas and its strong business engine seems to be successfully wooing growing numbers of the population to its larger cities such as San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Millennials are flocking to smaller cities in large numbers and abandoning major metropolises like New York and Los Angeles, according to a new study from SmartAsset, a tech-based financial education company.