Realogy appoints its first-ever president of Coldwell Banker Texas

For 10 years, Charles El-Moussa was Re/Max of Texas' COO and general counsel
by Staff Writer
Today 1:44 P.M.

NRT LLC, the Realogy subsidiary that operates the real estate giant’s company-owned brokerages, has named Charles El-Moussa as Coldwell Banker Texas’ first-ever president.

