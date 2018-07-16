You’ve got your real estate license — 4 tips on what’s next

“Plan your work and work your plan,” they say. But when you are a new agent, thinking ahead isn’t always that simple. Here are a few important things you need to know in order to plan for success.
When you have listings, you have something to advertise, something to promote and something to prospect around. Throwing open houses gives you a reason to meet the neighbors and tap into your database, not to mention countless social media posts, excellent video content and fresh blog material.
When it comes to using social media as a business tool, real estate professionals have an array of strategies, tactics and platforms at their fingertips.
Are real estate agents selling or counseling? Are they expected to be cheerleaders or shepherds; to paint the “happily ever after” or “be careful” picture?
Embarking on a new real estate career is an exciting time. New agents are often ready to hit the ground running before the ink is dry on their new license. Many new agents learn the business as the problems fall in their lap or by making mistakes. Here are seven common mistakes you might be making as a new agent.