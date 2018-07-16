Zillow's new director of industry outreach is a real estate Jedi

Bret Calltharp is taking over Jay Thompson's role at Zillow and is looking forward to making it his own
by Staff Writer
Today 12:45 P.M.

Bret Calltharp, a 15-year real estate veteran and most recently with BHGRE, has been chosen as Zillow’s next director of industry outreach.