Bret Calltharp, a 15-year real estate veteran and most recently with BHGRE, has been chosen as Zillow’s next director of industry outreach.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
Friends sometimes ask: “I just want to make sure you haven’t leapt out of a window yet.” Misty-eyed spouses have thanked him for boosting their beloveds’ business. But a critic has encouraged him to have a second heart attack, and some agents have labeled him a shill. Meet Jay Thompson, the man charged with defending Zillow across the blogosphere.
Zillow evangelist Jay Thompson will step down from his role as director of industry outreach this summer, he said in a blog post announcing his retirement.
Remember the days of the under-the-radar, hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars deals such as the Zillow-Trulia marriage and News Corp buying realtor.com? We are in a similar environment now, but this time, there is no question that deals are in the works and many are coming down as we speak.
Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll revisit their previous discussions on Zillow’s Instant Offers and Opendoor.