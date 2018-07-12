Zillow’s war chest is ready for acquisitions: What's next?

A slew of deals are happening, including Compass acquisitions, but Zillow's got a fresh wad of cash burning a hole in its pocket
by Staff Writer
Today 9:44 A.M.

Remember the days of the under-the-radar, hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars deals such as the Zillow-Trulia marriage and News Corp buying realtor.com? We are in a similar environment now, but this time, there is no question that deals are in the works and many are coming down as we speak.

Article image credited to Daniel Fishel