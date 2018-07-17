Redfin has built its brokerage business on technology, but how does the Seattle-based company decide what to build?
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Related Articles
It may choose to use a portion of the proceeds to invest in or acquire third-party businesses, products, services, technologies or other assets.
There’s no better place to learn about the people, trends and ideas shaping the future of residential real estate than at Inman Connect.
Billy Ekofo shares why Inman Connect San Francisco and other Connect events have become “hallowed ground” for him on his path of rediscovery.
Today, it seems as though there is a tech tool or solution for every stage of the real estate transaction, from marketing and advertising to listing and closing.