The biggest challenges in real estate today

At this year’s Inman Connect San Francisco conference, speakers discussed everything from today’s unstable market to the best ways to maximize leads.
At this year’s Inman Connect San Francisco conference, First Team Real Estate agent Beau Beardslee discussed how he went from the army to selling homes.
CoreLogic found that the average cost of rent jumped 2.9 percent across the country — up 0.3 percent when compared to April 2017.
Over the past month, home sales across Canada rose 4.1%, according to a report published by the Canadian Real Estate Association.
As of late June, the iBuyer had gone from 10 to 11 markets by adding the Minneapolis-St. Paul market. The company plans to reach 50 markets by 2020.