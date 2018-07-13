Opendoor quietly expands to Minnesota

As of late June, the iBuyer had gone from 10 to 11 markets by adding the Minneapolis-St. Paul market.
Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17
Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17
As of late June, the iBuyer had gone from 10 to 11 markets by adding the Minneapolis-St. Paul market.
Comments
Related Articles
Opendoor, the popular iBuyer startup launched in 2014, will temporarily stop making offers on houses over $300,000 in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
In one of the hottest markets for iBuyers, one Keller Williams team is figuring out a way to compete with its own version: OfferDepot.
Knock can help new buyers get approved for a mortgage, buy a house on their behalf in cash and then transfer it over to them.
Opendoor’s competitors are optimistic that the company’s massive $325 million funding round shows confidence and interest in their industry from investors.