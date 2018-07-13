Opendoor quietly expands to Minnesota

The company plans to reach 50 markets by 2020
by
Today 4:50 P.M.

Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17

Register Now

As of late June, the iBuyer had gone from 10 to 11 markets by adding the Minneapolis-St. Paul market.

Article image credited to Photo by Daniel McCullough on Unsplash