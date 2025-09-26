Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

The upstart Compass had already grown to the top residential brokerage by sales volume. Now, it’s moving to acquire its chief rival.

A homebuyer represented by the law firm involved in the Moehrl commission lawsuit is targeting Zillow in a new class-action case that alleges the listing portal has used “deceptive and illegal” practices to inflate homebuyer costs.

Compass has long had a contentious relationship with the National Association of Realtors. Real estate veterans speculated Monday that NAR could thus suffer as Compass grows.

In acquiring Anywhere, Compass would absorb a smattering of business models and a load of debt. But it might gain something its CEO has long sought, observers say: more sway over industry affairs.

Most indie brokers Inman spoke with as news of the Compass and Anywhere transaction unfolded on Monday felt that the brokerages becoming one huge entity would make the indie experience even more attractive to agents.

