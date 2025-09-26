Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Compass to acquire Anywhere in $1.6B deal, capping rise to top

Photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash

The upstart Compass had already grown to the top residential brokerage by sales volume. Now, it’s moving to acquire its chief rival.

Zillow sued over allegedly ‘deceptive’ Flex agent tactics

A homebuyer represented by the law firm involved in the Moehrl commission lawsuit is targeting Zillow in a new class-action case that alleges the listing portal has used “deceptive and illegal” practices to inflate homebuyer costs.

Is NAR the big loser in the Compass and Anywhere deal?

Compass has long had a contentious relationship with the National Association of Realtors. Real estate veterans speculated Monday that NAR could thus suffer as Compass grows.

Experts see Anywhere acquisition as bid to remake real estate in Compass’ image

Robert Reffkin at Inman Connect New York Thursday.

In acquiring Anywhere, Compass would absorb a smattering of business models and a load of debt. But it might gain something its CEO has long sought, observers say: more sway over industry affairs.

Here’s why indies are stoked about the Compass-Anywhere deal

Credit: Canva and Alive Coverage for Compass

Most indie brokers Inman spoke with as news of the Compass and Anywhere transaction unfolded on Monday felt that the brokerages becoming one huge entity would make the indie experience even more attractive to agents.

Email Editorial

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×