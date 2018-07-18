Cool down your summer with a new take on energy efficiency

The benefits of making energy efficiency improvements include lowering your monthly bills and building client relationships by sharing what you’ve learned.
Homebuyers don’t just want smart homes — they expect them, according to the National Association of Home Builders. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has also keyed in on this tech-loving trend, as evidenced by its recent meeting with three major tech giants. And it’s no surprise.
In its fight against greenhouse gas emissions, the California Energy Commission voted to make solar panels mandatory for all new homes by 2020.
NASA climate scientist Mika Tosca explains how more wildfires and more flooding will spell big trouble for properties around the world in the coming decades.
Last week’s wildfire disaster in Northern California has drawn renewed attention to the impact of climate change on patterns of real estate development. As a counterpoint to the attraction of waterfront property despite hurricane risks, the beauty of Northern California and other western regions has always been accompanied by a certain level of wildfire risk.