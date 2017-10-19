LOS ANGELES -- More wildfires, more flooding, millions of lost homes and people displaced. These are just some of the more certain outcomes of human-induced climate change, and all three will spell big trouble for properties around the world and the United States in the coming decades -- including coveted luxury houses along the U.S. coasts and in California. That's the bad news delivered by Mika Tosca, a climate scientist at NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) and a faculty member at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, during her talk today before 500-plus attendees at Inman Luxury Connect in Los Angeles. "We're likely to see rising sea levels threatening coastal development," Tosca said. "A huge proportion of the United States and global population lives within five miles of the coast." Slide on sea-level rise from scientist Mika Tosca's presentation at Inman Luxury Connect 2017. Credit: Mika Tosca It's not just the slow and steady rising of the seas that...