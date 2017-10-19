LOS ANGELES -- More wildfires, more flooding, millions of lost homes and people displaced. These are just some of the more certain outcomes of human-induced climate change, and all three will spell big trouble for properties around the world and the United States in the coming decades -- including coveted luxury houses along the U.S. coasts and in California. That's the bad news delivered by Mika Tosca, a climate scientist at NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) and a faculty member at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, during her talk today before 500-plus attendees at Inman Luxury Connect in Los Angeles. "We're likely to see rising sea levels threatening coastal development," Tosca said. "A huge proportion of the United States and global population lives within five miles of the coast." Slide on sea-level rise from scientist Mika Tosca's presentation at Inman Luxury Connect 2017. Credit: Mika Tosca It's not just the slow and steady rising of the seas that...
- Rising seas threaten 1.9 million homes nationwide, and the area at risk of wildfires is poised to expand between 100 and 700 percent over this century, due to climate change.
- However, the increased installation of clean energy and climate awareness can help us avoid a 'tipping point,' according to a NASA scientist.
Future-Proof: Navigate Threats, Seize Opportunities at ICNY 2018 | Jan 22-26 at the Marriott Marquis, Times Square, New York
Comments
Related Articles
Climate change is putting more homes at risk of wildfire
Report: Home prices keep rising in disaster-prone areas
Climate change will impact the housing market: Zillow
Eliot Spitzer vs. the sea