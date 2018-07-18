Amarki, developed by CreeliT, helps real estate agents and brokers automate marketing tasks and campaigns.
CreeliT announces updates to automated marketing solution
Amarki now helps agents automate creation of InDesign-based print and web collateral
Comments
Related Articles
Kingston Lane is a marketing software for real estate agents that minimizes the time agents spend on executing and managing lead generation efforts.
Enthusem is a direct mail marketing solution that combines print and online marketing for hyper-personalized messaging and rapid turnaround.
If you’re considering automation as part of your larger marketing strategy, you’ll want to hear Matthew Murphy, chief marketing officer at Chime Technologies, share with the Inman audience four key automated marketing strategies that “the top 2 percent of agents live and die by.” Listen in to this ICSF 2017 session to learn the fundamentals and potential pitfalls of this type of marketing.
There’s no better place to learn about the people, trends and ideas shaping the future of residential real estate than at Inman Connect.