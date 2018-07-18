Even Realtors can be victims of wire fraud — I was

Days before I sold my house in December 2017, wire fraud criminals intercepted my mortgage payoff letter and changed the account number. Instead of directing the bank to deposit $239,000 into my mortgage account, the title company provided the criminal’s account number.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
Chelsea Peitz is brave. She started using Snapchat in May 2016 when it was barely on most real estate marketers’ radar, and within 18 months she became a Snapchat influencer in the real estate community.
#SnapPack Live is a fast-growing community on Facebook for real estate practitioners who want to improve how they use social media marketing. It’s unlike most other real estate groups in that there is no selling or self-promotion.