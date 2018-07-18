Even Realtors can be victims of wire fraud — I was

How these scams happen, and how to prevent them
Today 2:45 A.M.

Days before I sold my house in December 2017, wire fraud criminals intercepted my mortgage payoff letter and changed the account number. Instead of directing the bank to deposit $239,000 into my mortgage account, the title company provided the criminal’s account number.