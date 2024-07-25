The merger with the team managed by Esther Ozuna continues the growth of an Atlanta team that has ranked among the RealTrends 100 nationally in recent years.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Keller Williams Heart of Atlanta Group announced on Thursday that it had picked up another team with the addition of 11:11 Realty Group.

The firm said it had picked up the team led by Esther Ozuna, who is president of the Women’s Council of Realtors Atlanta and a board member of the Atlanta Realtors Association.

“Esther has long been an influencer and promoter of opportunity in various real estate spaces that I have admired for many years,” said Manny Recinos, team leader of Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta. “To have her and the 11:11 group join our Keller Williams family here in Decatur is an honor and we look forward to all we will accomplish together in the future.”

Recinos said that by merging with 11:11 Realty Group, Keller Williams Heart of Atlanta Group would look to continue scaling in the region.

The group was founded in 1996 by Rick Hale and is currently managed by operating principal Brett Caldwell. It has ranked among the RealTrends Top 100 Real Estate Brokerages nationwide in recent years.

“My vision for 11:11 Realty Group was to cultivate a culture with a strong dedication to our diverse clientele and ensure that culture stands out,” Ozuna said.

“Additionally, I aimed to adopt a forward-thinking approach towards the Atlanta market and the opportunities it offers to both our agents and clients. Having grown in the industry over the years, I am now thrilled to partner with Keller Williams Metro Atlanta as we align closely in our vision and share a hopeful outlook for the future; drawn particularly to their standout education, office culture, and technology offerings.” 

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×