The merger with the team managed by Esther Ozuna continues the growth of an Atlanta team that has ranked among the RealTrends 100 nationally in recent years.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Keller Williams Heart of Atlanta Group announced on Thursday that it had picked up another team with the addition of 11:11 Realty Group.

The firm said it had picked up the team led by Esther Ozuna, who is president of the Women’s Council of Realtors Atlanta and a board member of the Atlanta Realtors Association.

“Esther has long been an influencer and promoter of opportunity in various real estate spaces that I have admired for many years,” said Manny Recinos, team leader of Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta. “To have her and the 11:11 group join our Keller Williams family here in Decatur is an honor and we look forward to all we will accomplish together in the future.”

Recinos said that by merging with 11:11 Realty Group, Keller Williams Heart of Atlanta Group would look to continue scaling in the region.

The group was founded in 1996 by Rick Hale and is currently managed by operating principal Brett Caldwell. It has ranked among the RealTrends Top 100 Real Estate Brokerages nationwide in recent years.

“My vision for 11:11 Realty Group was to cultivate a culture with a strong dedication to our diverse clientele and ensure that culture stands out,” Ozuna said.

“Additionally, I aimed to adopt a forward-thinking approach towards the Atlanta market and the opportunities it offers to both our agents and clients. Having grown in the industry over the years, I am now thrilled to partner with Keller Williams Metro Atlanta as we align closely in our vision and share a hopeful outlook for the future; drawn particularly to their standout education, office culture, and technology offerings.”

Email Taylor Anderson