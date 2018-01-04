How to brand yourself when you work for a big company

Peter Lorimer quickly became the no. 1 Keller Williams agent in Los Angeles not by being a door-knocking suit (that's just not for him) but by embracing his easy-going (but hard-working) personality. Today, he owns the successful PLG Estates, where he continues to grow the brand he established. Tune in to Lorimer's ICSF 2017 session for tips and takeaways for branding yourself and establishing a unique identity whether you work for yourself or a big company....