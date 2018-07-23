5 to thrive: The daily disciplines of the ultra-successful

I get asked a lot of questions like…

“What’s the one thing I should do to be successful?”

“What’s the one lead gen strategy you’d recommend to generate business?”

“What’s the one message that will get homeowners to choose me?”

Here’s the truth: it’s never just one thing. Success is about doing multiple things that give you the power.

I’ve identified five foundational activities that I guarantee will completely transform your business if you do them every day for a year.

Start your day right

Before you attack the day, it’s important to remember exactly why you do what you do.

And, all it takes is a few minutes of daily discipline.

Every day, begin by writing out 10 things you’re grateful for, PLUS…

10 of your most important goals that you’re fixated on.

If you do this every morning, I know you’ll find yourself locked in to the right emotional state to dominate your day!

Ditch your “To-do list”

Instead of working from a tired “To-do list” every day, plan your activities by answering this single question and writing down your answer:

What are the specific measurable results I want to produce today?

Then, write down those specific outcomes you’re pursuing.

This approach allows you to achieve a laser focus on what needs to happen to achieve the desired result. It’s a small change that will make a huge difference in how you look at your day.

Master your market

There’s nothing more impressive to a homeowner than an agent who obviously knows the market inside and out.

When you demonstrate deep market knowledge, you build trust faster, people feel more comfortable with you, and they’re more likely to agree to your suggested price.

All of this is why it’s absolutely critical to review your market activity on (at least) a daily basis.

Look at the new listings that became available, the price reductions, the expireds, etc.

Do your due diligence every day and become the knowledge broker for your marketplace.

Practice, practice, practice!

You’ve gotta practice. Pure and simple, it’s a necessity.

But here’s the big question:

Are you practicing with a peer or are you – gulp! – practicing on your clients?

You’re helping people with one of the biggest investments they’ll make in their lifetime, yet you’re willing to “wing it” with your scripts, presentations and objection handlers?

That is not a strategy for success.

Build role play time into your schedule every day and reap the rewards as you improve your skills exponentially… and never make the costly mistake of practicing on your clients again!

Get on the phone

As a salesperson, you need to be willing to get on the phone every day and talk to people.

My 5-5-4 system requires you to:

Talk to five people from your database and/or sphere

Talk to five new people

Follow up on four leads you’ve spoken to previously…

…every single day!

Doing the ordinary every day makes you extraordinaryHow hard would it be to make doing all five of these activities a daily habit?

Doing the ordinary every day makes you extraordinaryHow hard would it be to make doing all five of these activities a daily habit?