7 reasons it's worth breaking free to go indie

Wouldn't you like to create your own company culture and always feel valued?
by
Today 1:28 P.M.

The success of my brokerage hasn’t happened on it’s own — I’ve made strategic moves along the way to get here, and I’m going to share a few tips on starting out on your own (and get into some benefits that I’ve seen come out of it).

Article image credited to Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com